Dorchester Dist. 2 awaits bus driver COVID test results as students return to class

By Danielle Seat
live5news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16 after seven days of virtual learning. The district’s school board implemented changes to quarantine protocols and bell schedules. But the district’s Director of Transportation Steve Shope says there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding how many bus drivers will need to be in quarantine less than 48 hours before school resumes.

