CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Researchers Find Most Teachers in England Don't Know When the Holocaust Started

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

A new report found some major confusion about the Holocaust among teachers in England.

Most educators don't know when the Holocaust began, research released Monday by University College London's Centre for Holocaust Education showed. The center interviewed almost 1,000 teachers who had recently taught about the Holocaust in 2019 and 2020.

In one encouraging sign, the researchers said the most recent data suggested that knowledge levels about the World War II–era genocide over the past 10 years have improved overall.

But they found there are still some big gaps about key aspects of the Holocaust, such as when exactly it began and the percentage of the Jewish population in Germany before the war.

Less than half of all teachers (45 percent) were able to correctly identify that Jews made up less than 1 percent of the prewar population of Germany. Just 42 percent of respondents knew that the systematic mass murder of Jewish people began with Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

Researchers also found that less than half of the respondents surveyed knew how the British government responded to learning of the massacre of European Jews.

Dr. Andy Pearce, an associate professor in Holocaust and history education at the Centre for Holocaust Education, wrote in a reflection that it's "troubling that such myths and misconceptions" remain among a large portion of teachers.

"Not having this knowledge has profound repercussions," Pearce wrote. "It means that teachers are less likely to be able to identify misconceptions among their students, it increases the risk that misunderstandings will be perpetuated, and it undermines the notion that by learning about the Holocaust young people will be able to better understand and respond to persecution and atrocity."

Nearly 20 percent of educators with recent experience teaching about the Holocaust had not received any specialist training on the subject. But researchers found such training, through a program called continuing professional development or CPD, makes a "significant impact" on teachers' knowledge of these events.

Newsweek reached out to the Centre for Holocaust Education for additional comment but didn't receive a response before publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYhZy_0bvwjUR000

Last year, a nationwide survey found a "worrying lack of basic Holocaust knowledge" among American adults under 40.

The study, commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, was described as the "first-ever 50-state survey" of millennial and Gen Z Americans' knowledge of the Holocaust.

It found 1 in 10 respondents didn't recall ever having heard the word Holocaust before. It also discovered that 63 percent of those surveyed didn't know 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Warning on teachers' lack of Holocaust knowledge

Major misconceptions about the Holocaust are common among teachers, research suggests. Most teachers in England lack the knowledge to combat common myths and falsehoods about the atrocity, research by University College London's Centre for Holocaust Education suggests. They said there had been improvements since a similar study in 2009. But...
U.K.
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. Ank Bijleveld followed foreign minister Sigrid Kaag out of the door after parliament formally censured them over a crisis that has left dozens of interpreters stranded in Afghanistan. The Dutch ministers are believed to be the first Western officials to resign over the chaos that followed the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, although Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week. Unlike Kaag who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld had originally refused to quit but finally bowed to pressure on Friday, saying she did not want to hamper the "important work" of her colleagues.
WORLD
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Holocaust#Uk#Jewish#British#European Jews#Cpd#American#Gen Z Americans
The Independent

France apologizes to Algerians who fought for colonizers

French President Emmanuel Macron apologized Monday to Algerians who fought alongside French colonial forces in Algeria’s war for independence, and were then massacred and ostracized as traitors.In a solemn ceremony interrupted by the cries of one fighter’s daughter, Macron also promised a law guaranteeing reparations for the contingent known as the harkis. The distraught woman, who said she grew up in a camp where France sequestered harkis after the war, argued that the law wouldn’t go far enough to fix the damage.Harkis and their descendants feel France abandoned and mistreated them after the war, one of the darkest chapters...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Reflecting on life as a Muslim after 9/11

Sept. 11 is a day of sorrow for every American, but to me, it is also a reminder of how quickly a group of people can be demonized and isolated. I am from Jersey City, a town where Donald Trump said there were thousands of Muslims celebrating on rooftops during the 9/11 attacks. Not only […] The post Reflecting on life as a Muslim after 9/11 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Tree Langdon

What Americans Don't Know About Vietnam

Vietnam is one of my favorite countries to visit, mainly because of the people. I had the good fortune to spend a month there, traveling to different spots as they came up. I like to travel that way, letting chance and a bit of on-the-spot research influence my choices. It was a terrific experience and I’m grateful to have had the chance.
The Independent

German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

Senior politicians in Germany expressed shock over the weekend killing of a young gas station clerk who asked a customer to wear a face mask, and they warned Tuesday against the radicalization of people who oppose the country's pandemic restrictions.A 49-year-old German man was arrested in the fatal shooting of the clerk Saturday in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder. Authorities said the man told officers he acted “out of anger” after being refused service for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer.“He further stated during interrogation that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

What Merkel, the belated feminist, did for women

As Germany's first female chancellor, Angela Merkel smashed the glass ceiling and became a leading player in global politics. But only now, at the end of her 16 years in office, has she declared herself a feminist -- too little too late for some in Germany. In 2017, Merkel was at a rare loss for words when she was asked if she was a feminist, and dodged the question. But earlier this month, during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less coy. "I am a feminist," she said.
SOCIETY
The Independent

As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality

Angela Merkel Germany's first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record over her 16 years at Germany's helm reveals missed opportunities for fighting gender inequality at home.Named “The World’s Most Powerful Woman” by Forbes magazine for the last 10 years in a row, Merkel has been cast as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West. She has easily stood her ground at male-dominated summits with leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Technology is a Double-edged Sword in the Face of Repressive Regimes | Opinion

Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, social media helped desperate Afghans leave their country after the Taliban took over. Whether via WhatsApp or Google Forms, people in Afghanistan have been organizing themselves to find support and ultimately escape the new regime. Social media has been fundamental in sharing what's happening on the ground.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

German parties vague on pension plans as they court older voters

The churned-up garden of the clubhouse for pensioners is preoccupying Peter Klotsche. “It’s the raccoons,” he says. “They come at night and toss up the earth looking for worms and we really don’t know how best to stop it.”. The clubhouse, Stille Strasse, in northern Berlin, is abuzz with members...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Warning on teachers' lack of Holocaust knowledge

Major misconceptions about the Holocaust are common among teachers, research suggests. Most teachers in England lack the knowledge to combat common myths and falsehoods about the atrocity, research by University College London's Centre for Holocaust Education suggests. They said there had been improvements since a similar study in 2009. But...
U.K.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
572K+
Followers
60K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy