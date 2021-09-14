Angered fans at UofL-EKU game prompt changes for UCF Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team won on the field Saturday night in its home opener, but lost big in the stands at Cardinal Stadium. Even with the victory, many of the 39,673 fans who watched the Cardinals defeat Eastern Kentucky 30-3 went home in a sour mood after encountering nightmarish problems with long lines and poor service at entry gates and concession stands, where photos and video showed dozens in crowded lines.www.kentuckytoday.com
