Sonic Colors: Ultimate might be a Great Way To Play The 2010 Gem, but recent posts on Twitter have revealed some darker, underlying problems, including seizure-inducing visuals that range from flashing lights to … whatever this is (the link contains footage that is potentially triggering for those with epileptic tendencies). In any case, it was only a matter of time until Sega acknowledged the issues and started working towards a fix. A new patch was recently released targeting these dangerous issues. Sadly, it’s only available on Nintendo Switch, but other platforms – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC – will get their respective updates in the “near future.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO