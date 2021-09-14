How to preorder the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.

