Cell Phones

How to preorder the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced a fleet of new products at its “California Streaming” event. Chief among them — you guessed it — was the iPhone 13. This one is coming in various sizes and colors, but with smaller notches, the new A15 Bionic chipset, and with redesigned and improved cameras located around the back. Going from smallest to largest, Apple will soon release the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and finally the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With the Pro and Pro Max, you’ll be able to get the first iPhone to ship with 1TB of storage, along with 120Hz refresh rate displays.

