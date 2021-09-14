Chicago's Jump Capital raises $350M fund, plans more crypto investments

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. New York-based Inspired Capital, founded by Learnvest CEO and founder Alexa von Tobel and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, has raised its second fund, oversubscribed at $281 million. The firm leads and co-leads seed through Series A fundings, investing anywhere from $1 million to $15 million depending on stage, and is focused on helping companies through the early stages. The firm invests in fintech, healthtech, social community and the future of work.

