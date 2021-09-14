CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago's Jump Capital raises $350M fund, plans more crypto investments

By Jim Dallke
 6 days ago
Chicago venture firm Jump Capital has reloaded with a new fund to invest in fintech, crypto and other startups. Jump Capital announced Tuesday that it has raised $350 million for its latest fund, its seventh since launching nine years ago. The fund, similar to the ones before it, will invest in early-stage fintech, IT/data infrastructure, commerce, media and B2B software startups. But this new fund will also have an increased concentration on cryptocurrency startups, Jump says. Jump Capital's sister firm Jump Trading also announced today a new blockchain division called Jump Crypto.

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

