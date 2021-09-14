D.A. Vance: $112K in Stolen Wages Recovered for Electrical Workers at Midtown Construction Site of Virgin Hotel

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., today announced that AMPAK ELECTRICAL SERVICES has returned $112,176 in stolen wages to 18 electrical workers who performed work on the construction of the Virgin Hotel in Midtown Manhattan following an investigation by the Manhattan D.A.’s Construction Fraud Task Force (“Task Force”). AMPAK – an unlicensed, uninsured subcontractor based on Staten Island – is expected to plead guilty on September 21st to one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree after meeting the requirement that it repay the stolen wages to the New York State Department of Labor, which will distribute the funds to the workers.