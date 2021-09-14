CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

D.A. Vance: $112K in Stolen Wages Recovered for Electrical Workers at Midtown Construction Site of Virgin Hotel

manhattanda.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., today announced that AMPAK ELECTRICAL SERVICES has returned $112,176 in stolen wages to 18 electrical workers who performed work on the construction of the Virgin Hotel in Midtown Manhattan following an investigation by the Manhattan D.A.’s Construction Fraud Task Force (“Task Force”). AMPAK – an unlicensed, uninsured subcontractor based on Staten Island – is expected to plead guilty on September 21st to one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree after meeting the requirement that it repay the stolen wages to the New York State Department of Labor, which will distribute the funds to the workers.

www.manhattanda.org

Comments / 0

Related
capitolhillseattle.com

Worker dies in reported equipment fall at convention center construction site

One worker was reported dead after equipment reportedly fell from an upper level of the downtown convention center construction site Monday afternoon. Seattle Fire was called to the 9th Ave scene just before 2 PM for a “rescue extrication” call at the construction site but a department spokesperson said the person was dead at the scene. According to Seattle Fire radio updates, a lift reportedly fell from the second level of the construction site near 9th and Pine.
SEATTLE, WA
therealdeal.com

Hochul signs construction wage theft and prevailing wage bills

Gov. Kathy Hochul is already scoring points with New York’s labor groups. Hochul on Labor Day signed four measures backed by New York unions, including a bill that will require certain building service employees to be paid prevailing wages and one that will make general contractors liable for wages their subcontractors owe their workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Riley Blue

3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In San Jose, CA

San Jose has a population of 1.028 million and very high crime rates. For violent crime, it is at 25.0, higher than the United States average of 22.7, while property crime is at 36.5, higher than the US average of 35.4. These statistics show why these three neighborhoods are dangerous to live in or visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Electrical Work#Ampak Electrical Services#The Manhattan D A#Office#New Yorkers#Whatsapp#The Department Of Labor#The General Contractor#The Task Force
Daily Mail

Millionaire property developer, 49, who had 176-year-old 90ft redwood tree cut down to make way for 80 new homes has £300K fine cut to £100K on appeal

A property developer who had a 176-year-old giant redwood tree chopped down to make way for new 80 homes has had a £300,000 fine slashed to £100,000. Fiorenzo Sauro, 49, who is the director of Enzo Homes Ltd, paid for 70 protected trees to be felled to make way for new homes at a site in the Penllergaer Estate, Swansea, south Wales.
REAL ESTATE
texasbreaking.com

Local Governments Forcing Workers To Pay Back Unemployment Benefits

Early this month, many unemployment benefit programs were no longer extended by the federal government. Now, local governments in different states are demanding that the people who received these unemployment benefits start paying back despite the shortage of jobs amid the pandemic. According to a Business Insider report, one person...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WIVB

Ex-state employee pleads guilty to $300K+ in unemployment fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Tramaine Pope, 33, of the Bronx pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obtaining $314,168 through fraud. She pleaded to abusing her position as a senior employment security clerk at the Department of Labor (DOL) to submit, approve, and cash in on 20 false unemployment insurance applications.
ALBANY, NY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty

No state fines are being imposed against an Iowa nursing home where employees slept on duty, where a resident had to call 911 for medical assistance, and where widespread mold was uncovered last month. After fielding seven complaints about conditions at the QHC-Mitchellville nursing home in Polk County, state inspectors visited the home in July […] The post No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KTLA

California AG: Woman who ran O.C. call centers indicted on 87 counts in $6M student loan debt scam

A California woman has been arrested on suspicion of masterminding a student loan debt relief scam that bilked thousands of borrowers out of more than $6 million, the state’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, ran a network of third-party call centers based in Orange County that employed sales agents who contacted individuals […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynews13.com

DOJ sues to block partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that they, along with Attorneys General from six states and the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit to block what they called “an unprecedented series of agreements between American Airlines and JetBlue.”. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Baltimore Sun

Temporary visas are subject to abuse: Let’s find a better way to treat guest workers in the seafood industry | COMMENTARY

For decades now, Maryland’s seafood processors have relied on temporary seasonal workers to help them with one of the more demanding tasks at hand — picking crab meat for eventual sale to retailers and restaurants. The workers, most often women from Mexico, stay only for the season under visas from the H-2B Nonimmigrant Temporary Worker Program, fulfilling a vital role for the seafood industry ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy