Mask. Mask. Mask. It’s time to mask up, again. We must pay attention to what’s happening in our schools. Kids are dying. There are principals and parents that can validate this fact that the results for both COVID positive and contact tracing have begun to rock home life and education once again. We are barely a month into the school year and Indiana schools reported more new COVID-19 cases last week than at any previous time during the pandemic as the state now grapples with a surge in infections and hospitalizations spurred by the more contagious delta variant.

MIAMISBURG, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO