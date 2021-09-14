CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMA Webinar to Explore the State of Modern Application Development

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “The State of Modern Application Development: From Speed to Awareness,” based on the new research report authored by Dennis Drogseth, vice president of research at EMA. Drogseth and Will Schoeppner, research director at EMA, will co-present the research findings.

