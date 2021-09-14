USC football: Paul Finebaum discusses Jim Harbaugh as Trojans' replacement after Clay Helton firing
The USC Trojans fired head football coach Clay Helton in the middle of his eighth season with the team. The dismissal came after an embarrassing 42-28 Week 2 loss at home to Stanford, a game in which the Trojans were 17-point favorites. During Monday’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show, a caller asked Finebaum whether he believed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh would be a good fit for the Trojans.247sports.com
