Westchester Publishing Services Appoints Deb Taylor Director of Business Development and Marketing

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel recently announced the appointment of a Westfield resident as the county's new Director of Community Mental Hygiene Services. Carmelo Hernandez previously served as a lead therapist at Alssaro Counseling Services in New Rochelle and a mental health consultant at WestCOP in Westchester. Prior to that, he served as a program manager for Wediko Children's Services and a combat stress recovery specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project. Wendel says, "Carmelo has a diverse background in mental health services. Over the years, he has provided counseling and rehabilitation services to help adults and even veterans overcome their struggles and improve their health and wellness. He has also been a strong advocate for promoting social and emotional development for children and teens. I am excited to welcome Carmelo to my team as his leadership and experience will be a great asset to our department of mental hygiene." Hernandez, who began his position on Tuesday, fills the vacancy left by former Mental Hygiene Director Patricia Brinkman, who retired in April.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO