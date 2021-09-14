CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester Publishing Services Appoints Deb Taylor Director of Business Development and Marketing

Westchester Publishing Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Deb Taylor as Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this newly created position, Deb will be a member of the senior management team, working with her counterparts across Westchester’s three divisions. She is charged with identifying strategic initiatives and helping to efficiently implement new services across all business areas of the company for the benefit of Westchester’s more than 300 publisher and content provider clients around the world.

