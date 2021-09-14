CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony Laughs At Notion Lakers Are Too Old

By Taylor McCloud
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after getting bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers and their 36-year-old leader set out to re-build their roster to get back to the NBA Finals. However, in addition to adding star point guard Russell Westbrook, the Lakers signed Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and a handful of other vets leading fans and media members across the country to ask: is this team just too old?

