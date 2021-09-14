Carmelo Anthony Laughs At Notion Lakers Are Too Old

After years and years of chasing after him, the Los Angeles Lakers and Carmelo Anthony finally have joined forces as the former superstar looks to win his first NBA ring. Anthony spent the past couple of seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, but now comes to Los Angeles, where he will reprise his bench role. Even though Anthony’s name still carries weight around the league, it is clear that he is a role player that should be leaned on on most nights because of his ability to shoot from outside.

