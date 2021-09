As easily predicted, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper did it again! They allowed another loss for Colorado, failing to dissuade the Biden administration from moving the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Grand Junction back to Washington. In more than eight months, they have also failed to persuade President Joe Biden — with whom they should be close — to keep the headquarters of Space Command in Colorado Springs. We just keep losing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO