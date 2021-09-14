Juvenile Gear Brand UPPAbaby Replaces Their Legacy PLM with Centric

Extending upon its success of the Sneaker Essentials program, Yellowbrick has again teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Center for Continuing and Professional Studies as well as Footwear News to offer Footwear Business Foundations, which is “a comprehensive educational program that takes a deep dive into what makes a footwear company successful and teaches the skills needed to build a brand from the ground up.” Participants who complete the program will earn a non-credit “Completion Certificate” from FIT. Completion of the Sneaker Essentials program is not a prerequisite requirement for enrolling in the Footwear Business Foundations course. Footwear Business...

