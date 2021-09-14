CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Juvenile Gear Brand UPPAbaby Replaces Their Legacy PLM with Centric

 6 days ago

A stroller and car seat company walks into greater efficiency. UPPAbaby, a juvenile gear brand, selected Centric Software®’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric PLM™. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, personal care, food & beverage, and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

