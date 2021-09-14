Add An Autumn Adventure To Your Itinerary With A Visit To Freedom Farms Near Pittsburgh

A day on the farm pairs perfectly with autumn, especially when a ton of family-friendly activities await. We certainly have our choice of farms to visit during autumn. However, if you’ve never been to Freedom Farms near Pittsburgh, you might want to make it a priority this season. It offers a full menu of fun, including pumpkin picking and meeting furry and fuzzy farm residents.

Autumn provides the perfect backdrop for rolling down the windows, breathing in the crisp air, and taking a leisurely drive. Freedom Falls Farm in Valencia sits just over half an hour from downtown Pittsburgh.

Every year fans of the season make their way to the family farm for its epic Fall Festival, which typically runs on select dates throughout October.

Admission costs $10 (for 2021) with kiddos three and under getting in for free. That nominal admission fee promises a ton of fun, too.

Climb aboard a tractor for an old-fashioned hayride to the pumpkin patch. Freedom Farms offers both pick your own pumpkins and pick your own sunflowers.

Join other festival-goers as you get lost in the corn maze. Watch the kiddos in the corn pit and hay mountain, and the whole family can get their faces painted.

A trip to a farm naturally means meeting furry and fuzzy farm animals. Say hello to the curious goats and other four-legged farm residents.

If you just want to sit back and enjoy the view, relax on one of the swings.

Indulge in good food, including Freedom Farms' donuts. Alcohol vendors will also be on hand.

Visit the official website of Freedom Farms for more Fall Festival information, including days and times. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to Freedom Farms near Pittsburgh? Did you go to its annual Fall Festival? Share your experience in the comments! If you love the rustic beauty of fall, visit one or more of these covered bridges near Pittsburgh when the leaves change.