The Dodgers lost the weekend series to the Giants, 2-1, and they lost the season series, 10-9. Now they head to St. Louis down by a game in the division. Walker Buehler had a clunker on Sunday, and the Dodgers demonstrated again that baseball is a game of inches. Jeff is here to talk about all this, plus AJ Pollock’s injury and some more crappy umpiring. And then he talks about fandom in general, and how nice it is to root for a team by chanting FOR our team instead of AGAINST the other team. Always remember, Dodger fans: things could be worse! We could be insecure fans of one of those other teams!

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO