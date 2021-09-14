CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War: Ragnarok Narrative Director Responds to Backlash Over Character Design

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Sophos, the narrative director for the upcoming God of War game, Ragnarok, has responded to backlash over the released design of Angrboda. Players expressed ire over the fact that Angrboda, the jotunn wife of Loki and mother of Fenrir, Jormungandr, and Hel will be depicted as "a young black woman" in-game. They cited a variety of reasons—most of which, unsurprisingly, were hackneyed talking points developers have heard before. From "disrespect" of ancient Norse mythology to "forced diversity," "sjw" agendas, and the ever-frightening "politics in video games," it appears the aggression toward the design was enough to provoke one staff member to speak out.

