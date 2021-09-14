Nassau Bay wastewater plant floods and is offline, trees down, boardwalk along Clear Lake damaged

Effective: 2021-09-16 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1023 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Hiland Park, Parker, Bay Harbor, Allanton, Beacon Beach, Millville, Wetappo, Cedar Grove, Davis Beach, Dirego Park, Magnolia Beach, St Andrews State Park and Biltmore Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

