Nassau Bay wastewater plant floods and is offline, trees down, boardwalk along Clear Lake damaged

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASSAU BAY, Texas – Crews are clearing roadways from debris as the city deals with power outages, downed trees and powerlines due to the impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Gaffigan. Gaffigan said officials are assessing the damage and said 50% of residential areas...

