Nearly 100 Massachusetts National Guard Members to Become Bus Drivers

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
Nearly 100 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will begin training sessions this week to serve as bus drivers for school districts in the state. According to CBS 4 Boston, the state currently has a school bus driver shortage and up to 250 troops will be trained to drive school transport vans known as 7D vehicles. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wasted no time in addressing the problem.

