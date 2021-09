A pedestrian and a motorcyclist died in two separate accidents Monday. A 52-year-old woman was struck by a SUV in the eastbound lane of Veirs Mill Road at the intersection with Farrara Road in Silver Spring at 9 p.m. Monday, according to Montgomery County Police. The driver of a red 2019 Honda Passport SUV remained at the scene. Police have not yet determined if the woman was in a crosswalk.