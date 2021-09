New York City residents may see fewer rats swiftly dodging subway commuters. Officials suspect that hundreds of thousands of rats in the city were killed by the massive flooding resulting from Hurricane Ida's torrential rains early this month, reports Jake Offenhartz for Gothamist. The downpour brought six to eight inches of rain to the Northeastern United States, from Pennsylvania to Connecticut, reports Barbara Goldberg and Nathan Layne for Reuters. Rats can swim up to a mile, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but most likely could not keep up with New York City's hourly record rainfall of 3.15 inches.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO