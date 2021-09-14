CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Biotech Company Raises $15 Million to Bring the Woolly Mammoth Back to Life

By Jessica Stewart
mymodernmet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woolly mammoth went extinct roughly 10,000 years ago, but it may be getting a new lease on life if one company has anything to say about it. Colossal, which was co-founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard Medical School genetics professor George Church, has privately raised $15 million to make it happen. Their intent is to have calves in about six years.

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Company seeks to resurrect the woolly mammoth, return extinct animal to the Arctic

A company launched on Monday wants to resurrect an animal that went extinct thousands of years ago: the woolly mammoth. Colossal, founded by Ben Lamm, a technology and software entrepreneur, and George Church, a biologist at Harvard Medical School, is hoping to “rapidly advance the field of species de-extinction,” according to a news release from the company.
ANIMALS
Mysuncoast.com

Bringing back woolly mammoth goal of Silicon Valley startup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) - A startup wants to use new technology to bring back the woolly mammoth. The project already has $15 million in funding, and the technology may actually be there to make it happen. It sounds like a scene from “Jurassic Park,” but it’s true. Using CRISPR...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Company#Woolly Mammoth#Tech#Harvard Medical School#Asian#Russian#Colossal#The New York Times
scitechdaily.com

Startup Colossal Biosciences Wants To Bring Woolly Mammoths Back From Extinction – It Might Not Be Such a Bad Idea

US startup Colossal Biosciences has announced plans to bring woolly mammoths, or animals like them, back from extinction and into the frosty landscape of the Siberian tundra. Colossal has received US$15 million in initial funds to support research conducted by Harvard geneticist George Church, among other work. The proposed project is exciting, with laudable ambitions — but whether it is a practical strategy for conservation remains unclear.
ANIMALS
CultureMap Austin

Austin bioscience company makes colossal move to resurrect the extinct woolly mammoth

In a move that may conjure up fanciful thoughts of a particular Steven Spielberg film, a newly launched bioscience and genetics company with ties to Austin and Dallas is pioneering a plan to ensure the long extinct woolly mammoth will once again trudge through the Arctic tundra. (No need to panic, movie fans, as the furry beast is an herbivore and has no taste for human flesh, lest we forget the lessons learned from Jurassic Park.)
AUSTIN, TX
Ubergizmo

Scientists Just Secured $15 Million in Funding To Resurrect The Woolly Mammoth

Over the centuries, various species of animals have gone extinct, and right now, there are many who are endangered and are on the brink of extinction. However, it is possible that maybe one day, this won’t have to be a problem if scientists are able to successfully resurrect animals that were once thought to be lost forever.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
ktoo.org

From a fossilized tusk, UAF researchers unraveled the life story of a woolly mammoth

A new University of Alaska Fairbanks study featured on the cover of the journal Science explores the life story of a woolly mammoth that lived 17,000 years ago. Thousands of years ago, a woolly mammoth that researchers have named Kik lumbered across what is now the state of Alaska. There were times when he stayed in one area, likely in a group with other mammoths.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
healthdigest.com

The One Body Part That Ages Faster Than Everywhere Else

While aging is a part of life, it can be a huge stress factor for many people. There's a whole industry that sells creams and surgeries to help you look younger, but your body is continuously aging. But all of your body doesn't age at the same time. Some parts are older than others. You are probably familiar with the ones you can see.
EINSTEIN
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 229 million and J&J says booster vaccine shot increases antibodies

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy