CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Pondering five questions as the Badgers hit their off week

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers entered their off week feeling better about themselves after a clean and anticlimatic 34-7 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The feeling was a far cry from the somber one that filled the air a week earlier after the Badgers suffered a 16-10 loss to Penn State in their season opener. Players feel they took a step in turning the page on the mistake-plagued Week 1 contest that included mishaps on both sides of the football, most of them on offense.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#American Football#Penn State#Uw#Notre Dame#Eastern Michigan#Pro Football Focus#Pff#Eagles#The Michigan Wolverines
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

5 candidates to replace Manny Diaz as Miami football coach

Manny Diaz has a lot of critics and doubters, so if Miami football decides to fire him, these are the best Miami head coach candidate to replace Diaz. The Miami Hurricanes opened the season with a loss to Alabama. That of course isn’t a particular black mark, as the Crimson Tide beat most everyone. But since then they’ve eked out a close win over Appalachian State, and on Saturday, were overmatched by Michigan State in a 38-17 loss.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy