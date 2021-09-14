Pondering five questions as the Badgers hit their off week
The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers entered their off week feeling better about themselves after a clean and anticlimatic 34-7 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The feeling was a far cry from the somber one that filled the air a week earlier after the Badgers suffered a 16-10 loss to Penn State in their season opener. Players feel they took a step in turning the page on the mistake-plagued Week 1 contest that included mishaps on both sides of the football, most of them on offense.247sports.com
Comments / 0