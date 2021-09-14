Ravens: Studs and duds following a disappointing Week 1 loss

Ravens, Zay Jones (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) Sometimes, you get a game and it has everything. Those of you who were wondering what a Las Vegas home crowd would look like got your answer. Sin City and the Silver and Black make for a good combination, so knowing that would be the setting for the Baltimore Ravens‘ first game of the 2021-2022 regular season led to some excitement, a lot of excitement actually.