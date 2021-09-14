Norm Macdonald Remembered by Steve Martin, Sarah Silverman and More: ‘We Lost a Legend’
Actors and comics alike are mourning Norm Macdonald after the beloved comedian died on Monday after a nine-year battle with cancer. Macdonald was perhaps best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” serving as an anchor on “Weekend Update” from 1993-98. His tenure at the desk saw him joking through the O.J. Simpson trial and the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, blending comedy and politics seamlessly.www.thewrap.com
