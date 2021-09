SuperBook Sports Teaming Up With the University of Denver. For only the second time ever, a college institution has partnered up with a sports betting company. The University of Denver, a Colorado school founded in 1864, has welcomed SuperBook Sports as an official sports betting sponsor. They’re only the second university to do this, following the University of Colorado’s partnership with PointsBet in September of last year. Part of the deal is expected to include branding with the school’s lacrosse and hockey teams.

