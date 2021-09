After launching in the 2021 model year, the Volkswagen ID.4 will add more powerful models to its lineup for 2022. These are the all-wheel drive Pro and Pro S versions, which add quite a bit of power. As we inch closer to the end of 2021 and into the era of 2022 model year sales, Volkswagen has revealed the new ID.4 AWD Pro and Pro S EPA estimate for range and efficiency, as well as pricing. The SUV gets a bit more power, but will that drive the cost up too high for most consumers?

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO