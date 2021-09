Did anyone else catch the cacophonous groans of 29 NBA front offices last month? Most assuredly, those sounds emerged once word arrived that one of the league’s premier point guards was re-signing with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal. Wait, what? I have the finances all wrong? The Laker fan next to me in line says I need to check my sources, that Chris Paul signed for around $30 million per year, not six-and-a-half. Although the Point God is still deserving of his namesake (and still not a Laker) as he approaches season seventeen, today’s discussion is about giving Paul’s understudy the flowers he started earning back in the Bubble.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO