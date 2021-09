The Pittsburgh Pirates have an extremely deep farmsystem, but some of their more interesting prospects are younger than 20-years-old. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of, if not the deepest farm system in baseball. The Bucs have talent that can help them within the very near future, as well as prospects that can help out the Bucs in the long-term future. There are prospects in the 22-24 age range, but also prospects in the under-20 range.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO