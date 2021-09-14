Palm-Scanning Ticket Pedestals
Amazon One, a palm-reading contactless payment solution, was previously introduced to help people conveniently pay at Whole Foods and now Amazon is making the technology more widely available for those entering different venues. Without the need for a ticket, people can use the tech to enter sports, music and other live entertainment venues thanks to standalone ticketing pedestals. The palm-scanning technology from Amazon is making its debut outside of retail stores at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.www.trendhunter.com
