Welcome to the Hybrid Work Era
It seems like ages ago. But, do you remember the optimism that we were all basking in back in the spring? Maybe, just maybe, things were returning to a pre-pandemic life. Case in point, a Deloitte survey was conducted in April 2021. At the time, over two-thirds of the respondents (67%) were still fully remote. However, 64 percent of respondents expected their organization to return to the office by 2021, with 25 percent reporting they had already reopened.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0