Welcome to the Hybrid Work Era

By John Hall
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like ages ago. But, do you remember the optimism that we were all basking in back in the spring? Maybe, just maybe, things were returning to a pre-pandemic life. Case in point, a Deloitte survey was conducted in April 2021. At the time, over two-thirds of the respondents (67%) were still fully remote. However, 64 percent of respondents expected their organization to return to the office by 2021, with 25 percent reporting they had already reopened.

Thrive Global

Hybrid Work Culture and Performance Management

The hybrid work culture is here, and it looks like it’s going to stick around a lot longer than expected. Everything points that hybrid workplaces are the way forward. Entrepreneurs, business runners, and employers need to adjust to the importance of effective employee performance management in this new culture. This has in fact increased the lookout for employee performance management software in the market.
SOFTWARE
CIO

Create a Hybrid Work Policy to Help Employees Work Wiser

The range of flexible work arrangements — from hybrid work to remote work to free-address workplace strategies — continues to expand as companies explore next steps. However, remote work isn’t the best option for everyone. The prevalence and popularity of remote work exploded, by default, during the pandemic. For some organizations, including ActivTrak, a remote-first strategy and culture is the best, most sustainable approach for long-term success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Associated Press

ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the Now Platform Rome release. The latest version of the Now Platform delivers hundreds of innovations designed to empower organizations to adapt to the hybrid work era – evolving business models, managing the employee fatigue crisis, and scaling automation and app development across the enterprise.
TECHNOLOGY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fragomen Launches Global Hybrid Working Model

#FragomenWorks offers employees flexibility and choice while retaining its client-centric ethos and approach. NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fragomen has launched its hybrid working model to offer further flexibility and choice to its global workforce. Fragomen employees can combine remote and office working by blending their personal preferences with client and business needs. The new program follows intensive planning and research into best practice and the future of work in a post-pandemic environment.
IMMIGRATION
Hays Post

How to supercharge collaboration in a hybrid work model

Every business has the opportunity to build a productive hybrid team, and it starts with creating a culture of collaboration. In a hybrid work model, employees are fully engaged and highly motivated to contribute. They are also empowered to contribute in new ways and achieve greater feats. If you are considering implementing a hybrid work model, check out the following tips.
SMALL BUSINESS
mediavillage.com

Evolution of Work: Trust, Transparency and Transformation in a Hybrid Reality

Work will never be the same again. The global pandemic has forced companies to pause and reevaluate what drives productivity, employee empowerment and ultimately the bottom line, at a time when old rules and established norms no longer apply. During the recent FQ Equality Lounge panel on the topic "How Flexibility Weighs in The Search for Talent," leaders in the technology and advertising agency world shared some important insights on how to approach the hybrid road ahead.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Dice Insights

Hybrid Work and Best Practices to Manage Teams

Many companies are embracing a “hybrid” work setup wherein workers come into the office a few days per week. Managing teams in this hybridized environment requires careful planning and clear communication among all team members—all while avoiding micromanagement. In this evolving situation, how can you become the best team leader and/or project manager possible?
SOFTWARE
hrexecutive.com

3 ways to redesign knowledge work for a hybrid world

A hybrid future means traditional, office-based work models need to be revamped. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations to shift to remote work, the majority of them did so by virtualizing their existing office-centric design—which is characterized by consistent work experiences—enabling organic interactions and providing managers with direct visibility of employees’ work patterns.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
quintdaily.com

HR Digitization is critical for the future of hybrid working

The future of work is undoubtedly a shrouded uncertainty, but there is some doubt that employee experience will return to the pre-lockdown era. The big corporations have called time on remote working while others have told employees that they would stay at home. The pandemic has indeed shown some flexibility...
TECHNOLOGY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

How the pandemic turned into a big test for hybrid work

Trivia, free lunches and wine tastings are just some ways employers are trying to encourage staff to come back to the office after months of working at home, but for many employees, spending a day at the office might remain a novelty. Many businesses have seen that employees can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nojitter.com

Zoom Continues Hybrid Work Pivot

Similar to last year, Zoom this week is holding its annual customer and partner event Zoomtopia virtually. While the format is the same, the tone of the event is quite different. Last year, Zoom placed a heavy emphasis on remote working, which made sense given the pandemic. This year, the focus for business leaders has shifted from remote to hybrid work — and Zoom has adjusted accordingly.
RETAIL
multibriefs.com

Infographic: Why the hybrid workplace is the future of work

Let's face it — when companies and management talk about everyone needing to return to the office, it makes you wonder: Is this really necessary? Many who are in favor of people needing to be in a physical office together argue that we'll be losing out on chance hallway encounters and watercooler conversations. To counter this argument, remote work enthusiasts say there isn't actual evidence that these artificial situations will automatically lead to positive results.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Securing the Supply Chain in the Age of Hybrid Work

With organizations increasingly going digital, supply chain attacks have become a growing concern in the era of hybrid work. A single hack has the potential to cause a chain effect of security breaches, affecting thousands of devices at the same time. During the pandemic, as businesses transitioned to working remotely and sharing company data across the cloud, they unwittingly widened an attack surface that made them more susceptible to supply chain threats. Working from home, employees access internal networks via a slew of devices—some personal, some business-owned—that may be vulnerable to malware.
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

Let’s Redefine “Productivity” for the Hybrid Era

The boundary between work and home has never been a clear line. Even when I’m in the office, for example, I’m on call if any of my four kids needs me. I remember how hard it was to get things done in my early days at Microsoft when they were babies — I had a lot of free time while they napped or played, but I couldn’t use that time productively because I might have to drop everything to attend to them at any moment.
MICROSOFT
Dice Insights

Managing Effective Agile and DevOps Teams in a Hybrid Work Model

Across the country, employees are heading back to the office for only a few days per week. This “hybrid” model is widely viewed as an excellent way to maintain work-life balance. But for project managers, DevOps professionals, and team leaders, this hybridization of the workforce can present some challenges, particularly when half of a large team might be working from home at any given moment.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
tech.co

Google Workspace Adds More Hybrid Work Features

Hybrid work continues to be a priority for businesses around the world, and Google Workspace is happy to oblige, as the tech giant has added even more hybrid work features to the productivity platform. If you haven't heard the phrase “hybrid work” yet, you must be living under a rock...
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Independent agents embracing hybrid work environment – report

Independent insurance agents are embracing a more progressive work environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving market conditions, according to a new report by The Hanover. According to The Hanover’s State of The Independent Insurance Agency Report, agencies are expected to offer more employee flexibility, increased digital engagement...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Microsoft launches new Teams, LinkedIn features focused on hybrid work

Microsoft today announced new features for LinkedIn and Microsoft 365 designed to address the needs of companies transitioning to hybrid work during the pandemic. In a statement, CEO Satya Nadella said that the capabilities, most of which are expected to launch within weeks, are intended to make software and services more dynamic as the health crisis disrupts planned returns to the office.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Hybrid working is here to stay, but at what cost?

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape our working practices and attitude towards work, with both workers and leaders calling for continued and permanent changes in how and where we work and how performance is measured. The Adecco Group has unveiled the results of its latest global study which examines how...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
asana.com

How to use data to determine your hybrid or remote work strategy

This article originally appeared on Inc. Many companies are basing their hybrid or remote work strategy on instinct. Yet it’s dangerous to let your intuitions or, worse, your biases drive your strategy. The companies that will thrive as they transition to new hybrid and remote work models will adopt a data-driven approach. As a leader, here’s how to use data, not your gut, to make important decisions about your remote or hybrid work strategy moving forward.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

