Samsung has recently rolled out two new foldable smartphones in both form factors that the Koreans have tried and test. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are the latest and probably the best foldable smartphones with very sophisticated hinge mechanism and water and dust proofing. While some tech pundits are busy reviewing the capabilities of these foldable devices, there are others like JerryRigEverything and iFixit putting the super expensive phones under the scalpel.

