Nashville, N.C. — A Nashville man was killed Monday when his father-in-law shot him during a domestic dispute, authorities said. Bobby Braswell, 30, had moved out of his home on Mulberry Road but still occasionally stayed there with his wife, authorities said. The couple had a history of domestic violence, and when Braswell arrived at the house on Monday morning, his wife called her father.

NASHVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO