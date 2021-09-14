CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan: Buffets are back, minus the themed nights, soft serve and chocolate fountains

Cover picture for the articleLong lines are back at the Assembly Line Buffet, the roomy restaurant at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. Buffets have long been as much a part of a casino as 25-cent slot machines, a cheap way to keep late-night gamblers nourished, but all-you-can eat events — and restaurants designed for them — have fallen by the wayside since the pandemic hit. A few stalwarts have returned, including the popular casino restaurant, and diners are back for the fried and baked chicken, the rolled sushi and chilled shrimp, the mashed potatoes and collards, and so much more.

