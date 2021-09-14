CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the New Dior Exhibition That Landed in Brooklyn

By Shelby Ying Hyde
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t yet been to the Brooklyn Museum, nestled in the borough's Prospect Heights neighborhood, the arrival of Dior’s "Designer of Dreams" exhibition is the perfect excuse to make the trip. In a well-executed timeline of the storied maison’s history, the showcase tracks its most memorable designs following the explosion of the brand's New Look era—some of which are being put on display for the first time.

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Brings Glamour to the Brooklyn Museum

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams has landed in Brooklyn. Opening Friday at the Brooklyn Museum, the exhibition gives visitors a glimpse into the world of the storied French fashion house. Featuring works from those who helmed the label, including Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and current artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Designer of Dreams offers a fashion-filled journey through Dior’s history. Inside the museum, the Beaux-Arts Court has been transformed into something out of a storybook, showcasing more than 200 haute couture garments, photographs, videos, sketches, accessories, and more, with some on public display for the first time. The exhibition, which masterfully blends Dior’s artistry and legacy, is on display through February 20, 2022.
Gauge81 Makes Clothes for Party Girls Everywhere

Gauge81 wants you to rethink your relationship with party clothes. The line, which first arrived on the scene in 2019, prides itself on "bridging the gap" between loungewear and eveningwear. Any of the brand's pieces – the sultry maxi dress, the roomy trousers, the cropped polo coordinate set – will make just as much of an impression in a crowded party as it will on your couch with a glass of wine. Maybe unsurprisingly, it has become a staple of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski.
New York exhibition celebrates Dior's American influence

Christian Dior's hit exhibition tracing the history of the legendary French fashion house opens in New York this week with an American twist after record-breaking attendances in Paris and London. The New York version, which opens the same week as the city's Fashion Week, features dresses that were not included in those exhibitions, said Muller. 
Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, Yara Shahidi and More Celebrate Dior Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Click here to read the full article. On the first night of New York Fashion Week’s big return to the party scene, Dior stole the show with a long list of notable names at their event. Celebrating the upcoming exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams,” which makes its U.S. debut this Friday at the Brooklyn Museum after showing in London, Chengdu and Shanghai, the French house played host to guests like Lorde, celebrating her new album and October “Vogue” cover, released earlier in the day; Kacey Musgraves, also basking in the glow of newly released music; Yara Shahidi, who made a...
Dior’s Greatest Hits Are Now on View at the Brooklyn Museum

Dior’s expansive history of couture, beauty, pop culture, and art, is now laid out in room after room of show stopping fashion at the Brooklyn Museum. The new exhibition, titled Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams features hundreds of bar jackets, tea-length skirts, fantastical gowns, accessories, sketches, and photographs that span Dior’s 75-plus years as a top maison. And on Wednesday, September 8—just as New York Fashion Week kicked into high gear—the house celebrated opening day with a star-studed party.
Milan Design Week 2021: Gaetano Pesce’s Up Series Revisited, Dior’s Medallion Chair Exhibit, and More

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. This week, the AD PRO team has joined forces with our friends at AD Italia to report from the ground at Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile, in their first editions since 2019. For more from the fair, catch up on our recaps from Day 1 and Day 2.
Yara Shahidi, Lorde, Liza Koshy & More Attend Dior Exhibition Opening

Yara Shahidi steps out for the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibition Opening held at The Brooklyn Museum on Wednesday (September 8) in New York. The 21-year-old grown-ish star, who is a Dior Global Brand Ambassador, was one of many celebs who were in attendance at the opening, wearing a Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022 sweater and skirt.
NYFW Parties Are Back! Dior Invites A Listers To Brooklyn Museum Opening, Bvlgari Goes Big With A Bash At Le Bain, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing—the NYFW edition!. Media, celebrities, and tastemakers flocked to The Standard High Line to kick off New York Fashion Week and introduce new styles to Bvlgari’s iconic B.zero1 collection. Hosted by Bvlgari’s Daniel Paltridge, brand ambassadors Eiza Gonzalez, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt reveled in the unrivaled panoramic views of the NYC skyline from Le Bain and The Rooftop. The crowd enjoyed live DJ sets by Paul Sevigny all night, and Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle even took to the stage for a high-energy performance. Among those in attendance were Amelia Gray Hamlin, Dove Cameron, G-Eazy, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Sanders, Barbie Farreria, Jordan Barrett, Maddie Ziegler, Leomie Anderson, Sara Sampaio, La La Anthony, Shanina Shaik, Lori Harvey, Amanda Steele, Amelie Zilber, Chase Finlay, Erica Pelosini, Faouzia, Gigi Gorgeous, Marta Pozzan, Shaun Ross, Law Roach, Bretman Rock, Talita von Furstenberg, Ruby Aldridge, Vanessa Moody, Will Peltz, Zeke Thomas, and more.
The Massive Dior Show At The Brooklyn Museum Is An Instant Hit

As the Met prepares to open its Costume Institute exhibit, the Brooklyn Museum has just unveiled its own over-the-top fashion exhibition: Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams, a worthy across-the-river rival of the annual Upper East Side show. The exhibit, objectively an instant hit with New Yorkers who have already gotten...
Dior exhibit showcases dresses worn by Grace Kelly, Princess Di and more

Christian Dior had one great ambition: to make women “not just more beautiful, but also happier.”. The Paris-based fashion designer debuted his haute couture line in 1947, and his elegant nipped-waist jackets and extravagantly voluminous skirts sparked a sensation after the grim austerity of World War II. “The world is...
Diana: The Musical’s Star Took In the Princess of Wales’ Wardrobe at Dior’s Brooklyn Bash

Broadway performances resume on September 14th, and among the stars returning to the Great White Way is Jeanna de Waal. As the star of Diana: The Musical, de Waal brings the life of one of the 20th century’s icons to the stage like never before. With music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the award-winning team behind Memphis, the show is a rousing reimagining of the princess’s life that has garnered raves on London’s West End. With the project set to stream on Netflix on October 1st and open at the Longacre in November, the entire world can soon experience what de Waal and her castmates have been working on for the last five years. “I’ve put my heart and soul into developing this role, and I’m excited for everyone to see it,” de Waal says. “There’s so much to discover about her, and it’s been such a unique process developing this performance. Each time I dive in, I feel like I learn more about her.”
