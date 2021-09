After losing virtually all of her sophomore and junior seasons due to a leg injury, Hopkinsville senior Anna Hernandez is again playing a big role for the Lady Tigers on the pitch this year. Hernandez scored two goals and had an assist in Hoptown’s 4-1 8th District win over Christian County Tuesday night. Following the match, the level of joy in her voice about being able to play again is unmistakable. Check out the interview.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO