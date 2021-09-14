Are Robots Coming to a Sidewalk Near You?

MELROSE (CBS) – Forever we’ve known them as just pests, but rats are becoming a greater nuisance in several Greater Boston cities and towns. Security footage shows the rodents crawling around a Melrose back porch. “We’re not living, we are existing here. We can’t even use our yards. At nighttime people are afraid to even go outside,” one woman said. The problem prompted a unanimous vote to require lids on all trash bins in the city. Residents have started documenting their findings. “Certainly after COVID, the rat tendencies have changed where they used to be focused in the city area but now they...

MELROSE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO