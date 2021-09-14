This 'Jeopardy!' Clue Totally Stumped The Players But Vancouverites Know What's Up (VIDEO)
Vancouver got a shoutout on a recent Jeopardy! episode, but it seems that the contestants had a hard time placing this famous West Coast celebrity. In the category of 'That's Canadian Entertainment' for $600, players were asked, "This Vancouver Native Lent His Voice To The City's Public Transit In 2018; Here's A Sample" followed by a very familiar voice saying, "Get those feet off the seat. My mom might be sitting there one day. C'mon."www.narcity.com
