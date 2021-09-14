CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Trudeau Has Spoken Out After He Roasted A Protester Who 'Went After' His Family

By Lisa Belmonte
Narcity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after an incident with a protester in B.C., Justin Trudeau has spoken out about what happened and why he roasted the person who "went after" his family. According to Global News, the protester had yelled obscenities at Trudeau and also made derogatory comments about his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. At one point, he shouted back and said, "Isn't there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?"

