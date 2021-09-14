CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Ranks Massachusetts At #10–What Could It Be?

By Eric Greene
 6 days ago
If you're reading this post right now, let me ask you: Are you a resident of Massachusetts? You are? Okay, good! Now, answer this. Are you happy? You know, for the most part?. According to a new study, if you reside in Massachusetts, then you should be pretty happy, on average. Our good friends at WalletHub have once again conducted a study regarding the degree of happiness in all 50 states. And the Bay State came in at #10!

Live 95.9

