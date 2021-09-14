San Anselmo restaurateur Heidi Krahling reflects on COVID, cocktails

In the restaurant business, there are chefs and then there are Chefs. The word literally means “chief” in French, so the idea that there are multiple chefs in a restaurant sometimes gets confusing. There are sous chefs, pantry chefs, chefs de cuisine and now, of course, bar chefs, all lowercase. But rest assured, in a restaurant and bar setting, there is only one “Chef.” And the sooner you figure out who that is, the better off you are going to be.