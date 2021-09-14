CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys hot topic: Crisis at right tackle

By Tom Ryle
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 7 days ago
For over a year, it has always been something with the offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys. After the absolute train wreck of last season, we already faced arguably the toughest game on this year’s schedule missing right guard Zack Martin. Now we go into a perhaps less intimidating, but still tough, road trip to play the Los Angeles Chargers missing suspended right tackle La’el Collins. Despite the team losing that opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Martin’s replacement, Connor McGovern, actually played well against one of the absolute best groups of interior defensive linemen in the league. It probably should not have been a big surprise as McGovern was playing well in the patchwork line of 2020. According to Jerry Jones, Terence Steele is the choice to fill in for Collins. He faces the Chargers and their stud pass rusher Joey Bosa. Even more so than the case with McGovern before the first game, Steele does not exactly inspire overwhelming confidence, as our own Brian Martin has pointed out.

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

