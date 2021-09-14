Lawmakers could return to Boise Wednesday — but they’re unlikely to accomplish much
Some lawmakers could reconvene in Boise Wednesday to protest President Biden’s recent plan to mandate workplace COVID-19 vaccinations. The Statehouse session is unlikely to accomplish anything concrete. But it does illustrate Republican unrest over the Biden vaccination plan. Last week, Biden announced a new federal rule requiring vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing in workplaces that hire more than 100 employees.www.idahoednews.org
