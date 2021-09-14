15 of the Best Crop Tops With Curve-Loving Fits — Starting at $6

Crop tops. The Yes/Shein

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Crop tops? They are for everybody and every body. Something about a cropped hemline is just fun, cute and often quite flattering — especially when paired with a pair of high-rise bottoms. We know some people who tend to avoid them for fear that they might work against their curves, but when you find the right one, there’s no denying how good you can feel — and look — while wearing it!

It’s time to embrace the crop top! We’ve picked out 15 faves below to not only majorly upgrade your wardrobe but to give you a huge confidence boost. With prices starting under $10, you may want to pick up a few!

15 Curve-Loving Crop Tops

1. This Cinched Tee That Comes in Over 40 Colors: This Verdusa drawstring tee has an incredibly trendy look right now, and the cinched fabric curves the hem in a way that draws the eye to focus at the natural waist!

2. This Simple Tee With a Literal Twist: This solid Shein tee is about to become your top wardrobe staple. The twist detail is equally cute and flattering!

3. This Ruched Drawstring Top With ’90s Vibes: We’re positively obsessed with this Lovefool cinched top, with sizes up to 4X, that can be adjusted for a more cropped or less cropped look. And can we talk about the lettuce edge hems?

4. This Tank With a Tie Strap That Wraps Your Figure Up in Style: Basic tanks can be great, but if we had the choice, we’d opt for this LAGSHIAN tank any day!

5. This One-Shoulder Top You Can Dress Up or Down: You’ll soon be finding any excuse to wear this plus size Shein top. Luckily, it can pair just as easily with denim shorts and sneakers as it can with a silk skirt and heels!

6. This Athletic Bra Top You’ll Wear on Non-Gym Days Too: This fitted nomachalt crop top is perfect on its own for warm days or as a layer when the weather cools down. We love the crossover back!

7. This Sweater Cami That Instantly Elevates Your Look: This Everlane sweater cami is simple and sweet. Such a good way to level up your entire vibe!

8. This Oversized Crop Top With a Slouchy-Chic Fit: Combining cropped styles and oversized fits is one of our faves. This Shein DAZY top is definitely a relaxed wardrobe staple, especially with those ultra-dropped shoulders!

9. This Off-Shoulder Top With Puffed Sleeves: Get ready for endless compliments and enviable stares when you’re wearing this dramatic satin Lulus top from Nordstrom!

10. This Plus Size Faux-Leather Cami: Ready to be the “It” babe in your city? This plunging, leather-look Romwe cami top is going to make it happen!

11. This Shirred Top With Stretchy Comfort: This smocked Leset top takes things off the shoulder and gives you little delicate ruffles to create an unforgettable piece. You won’t be able to turn away from the mirror!

12. This Ribbed Tank That’s Making a Point: The pointed hem of this Shein tank is edgy and majorly curve-friendly!

13. This Wrap-Effect Top With Tons of Versatility: Wrap pieces are some of the most flattering out there, and the same goes for this DREAM SLIM crop top. Wear for yoga or for a night out!

14. This Bubble Top You’ll Always Feel Your Best Wearing: Know how much you love puff sleeves? This Everlane blouson top gives you puff all around!

15. This Celestial Top for Star Lovers: How about a little graphic top action? This Shein tank has a celestial design that we’re totally in love with!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!