Nevada State

All Nevada state-run operations with vulnerable populations must require employee COVID-19 vaccines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency regulation that requires State of Nevada employees who work with vulnerable populations in state-operated, licensed health care settings or state-operated detention facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The move comes following a 4-0 vote from the Nevada State Board of Health (BOH).

NVmike
6d ago

lol elect him out 😆 🤣....NV is so rigged this American Marxist dressed up like a 🤡 Governor has ZERO fears of not being reelected! Ballot harvesting is now legal in NV....pfff reality check for all those who don't participate in their government!

