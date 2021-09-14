Judge blocks NY from denying religious exemptions in health worker vaccine mandate
Utica, N.Y. — A federal judge Tuesday temporarily blocked New York state from enforcing a vaccine mandate on health care workers who seek or obtain a religious exemption. Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, argued in a lawsuit Monday that their Constitutional rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.www.silive.com
