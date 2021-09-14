CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Judge blocks NY from denying religious exemptions in health worker vaccine mandate

By Douglass Dowty
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
Utica, N.Y. — A federal judge Tuesday temporarily blocked New York state from enforcing a vaccine mandate on health care workers who seek or obtain a religious exemption. Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, argued in a lawsuit Monday that their Constitutional rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

The Staten Island Advance

Officials ‘confident’ NYC schools will be staffed when vaccine mandate begins, despite thousands of jobs potentially at-risk

Officials said Monday that New York City public schools will be adequately staffed for the 2021-2022 school year, after concerns were raised at a press briefing about the Sept. 27 vaccine mandate that requires all Department of Education (DOE) employees to be fully vaccinated. The vaccine mandate applies to teachers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
