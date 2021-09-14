CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Reveals New Apple Watch Series 7 With Larger Display, Refined Design, Faster Charging

Cover picture for the articleApple has revealed its new Apple Watch Series 7 featuring a larger display, refined design, faster charging, and other improvements. The narrower borders allow the display to maximize screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Prototype reveals Apple considered cellular Apple Watch Series 2

A supposed Apple Watch Series 2 prototype reveals Apple was working to introduce a cellular version of its wearable in 2016, and experimenting with gold stainless steel casings. Apple debuted cellular-capable variants of Apple Watch in 2017 with the launch of Apple Watch Series 3, but earlier rumblings claimed the...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 7 Featuring Larger Screen Sizes From $399

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its "California Streaming" event, featuring a new larger design, a new Retina display, thinner borders, better durability, faster charging, and more. The Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm of previous models, and features...
ELECTRONICS
technave.com

Apple Watch Series 7 release: IP6X, cycling tracker, new design from ~RM1660

Other than the iPad and the iPad mini, Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which comes with various new features ranging from IP6X rating, new colours, as well as a new design starting from the price of 399USD (~RM1660). Unfortunately, there is no official information regarding the exact release date and local pricing for now so do periodically check Apple’s official website for more information.
ELECTRONICS
gamerevolution.com

Apple Watch Series 7 revealed with a bunch of upgrades

Apple has revealed the Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watch comes packed with new features that are no doubt getting folks excited and eager to pre-order. Thankfully, this post offers a rundown of how to pre-order and buy the Apple Watch Series 7. Here’s a list of the stores selling the new Apple Watch, as well as details on the price and release date.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple Watch Series 7 Bands Confirm 41mm and 45mm Display Sizes

Despite the next generation Apple Watch Series 7 with larger displays today, Apple never disclosed the new screen sizes. The stunning Apple Watch Series 7 display is nearly 20 percent larger than that of Apple Watch Series 6, and over 50 percent larger than that of Apple Watch Series 3, with an optimized user interface for greater readability and ease of use.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Apple document reveals full Apple Watch Series 7 specs

A newly-revealed internal Apple document reveals more specs about the Apple Watch Series 7, including device weights, connectivity, internal components, and more. Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. The narrower borders allow the display to maximize screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsandwearables.com

Apple Watch Series 7 gets a bigger display revamp, processor stays the same

Apple Watch Series 7 is official. It comes with a bigger and more robust display, but same battery life and processor. Yes, it’s that time of the year again. Apple’s September event was held earlier today. We saw the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, along with new iPads, iPhones and more.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple Fitness+ to Get Group Workouts with SharePlay, Expand to More Countries, Add New Workouts

Apple has announced that Apple Fitness+ is expanding to more countries, adding new workouts, and introducing Group Workouts with SharePlay. Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, will introduce guided Meditation, a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, and Pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type, on September 27. Fitness+ is also introducing a new program — Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season — featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. Inspired by winter sports, the program will help build strength, balance, and endurance so users can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run.
YOGA
gsmarena.com

Apple Watch Series 7 has bigger display and a more durable body

Apple's new smartwatch is here and it didn't go flat as rumors suggested. In fact, Apple touts that it's gotten a bit more rounded with softer, curved sides and glass cover. The biggest improvement is the new, larger display in the same overall body. Apple managed to stretch the screen to the edges of the casing by reducing the bezels to 1.7mm, 40% slimmer than the Series 6. That allowed the display to grow by 20%, the company says.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminum

The smartwatch is powered by the Apple S7 processor. The tablet comes with a Retina LTPO OLED capacitive touchscreen and 448 x 368 pixels resolution. The screen of the device is protected by Ion-X strengthened glass. The device additionally features an Always-on display. It is built with a glass front,...
ELECTRONICS

