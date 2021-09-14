Apple Reveals New Apple Watch Series 7 With Larger Display, Refined Design, Faster Charging

A newly-revealed internal Apple document reveals more specs about the Apple Watch Series 7, including device weights, connectivity, internal components, and more. Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. The narrower borders allow the display to maximize screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO