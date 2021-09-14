Keto-Friendly Dessert Mixes
Fit Bake is a first-of-its-kind line of keto-friendly, low-calorie and gluten-free dessert mixes and it offers treats that are both balanced and indulgent. Classic yellow cake and chocolate cake from the brand boast just 90 calories and two grams of net carbs with just five to six grams of protein. Free from added sugar, the keto-friendly cake baking mixes stand out thanks to decadent packaging with oversized mouthwatering images of the finished products.www.trendhunter.com
