Keto-Friendly Dessert Mixes

National Cheeseburger Day has arrived and Nathan's Famous created a new Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger just for the occasion. National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on September 18, and this year, Nathan's Famous wanted to mark the occasion in a special way. The brand created what they're calling the Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger and according to a press release from the company, this limited-time offering will be one of the largest Nathan's Famous' history because it will be available from both franchises and ghost kitchens. As far as the burger itself goes, the new dish starts with two fresh Angus beef patties, topped with strips of Applewood smoked bacon and the brand's hot, real cheddar cheese sauce, all served on a toasted plain bun.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO