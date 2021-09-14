CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid growth concerns

By JOE McDONALD
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 8 days ago

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets followed Wall Street down on Wednesday after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all retreated, giving up the previous day's gains. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500...

www.dhbusinessledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

The home construction and remodeling industry is showing signs of recovery thanks to more affordable materials. Investors should be looking for drug companies with true long-term growth prospects. Consumers are slowly but surely entertaining themselves the way they did before the pandemic. The current market environment certainly looks less than...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Energy Stocks#Wall St#Initial#Ig#The Hang Seng#Southeast Asian#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Houston Chronicle

Asian shares mostly lower after mixed trading on Wall Street

Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday after major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Taiwan but rose in Sydney. Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-supportive monetary policy unchanged, as expected. Investors...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stocks opened with gains Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225 points, or 0.7%, to 34,144, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,374 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 14,773. The Fed will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. Investors will be looking for indications to the timing of the eventual tapering of the Fed's monthly asset purchases, while also paying close attention to updated forecasts on the path of interest rates.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St extends gains following Fed statement

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cleared the way to ease monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. Overall indicators in the economy "have continued to strengthen," the Fed said in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly extend losses on China property worries

Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday, with Tokyo down 2.2% as worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers weighed on sentiment. On Monday, U.S. stocks logged their biggest drop since May, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sinking 2.2%. Markets were closed Tuesday in Taiwan Shanghai and South Korea In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower to 24,067.15 as selling of property developers slowed. The Nikkei 225 dropped 660.34 points to finish at 29,839.71. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,273.80. Analysts said fears the damage from a property bust in China could ripple worldwide were...
MARKETS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy