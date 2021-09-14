CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Fair mural challenge will continue in 2021

oklahoman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Oklahoma State Fair will welcome the return of the Mural Challenge for it's second installment. Murals have been part of the fair for more than 10 years, with the 2019 fair debuting the first live mural challenge competition. Before that, artists came out each year to put on live demos creating murals using various skills and styles of painting, said Dusty Gilpin, an Oklahoma City artist who has helped organize the event since it started.

www.oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Oklahoma State Fair#The Mural Challenge#The Okc Outlets
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy