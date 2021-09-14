Oklahoma State Fair mural challenge will continue in 2021

The 2021 Oklahoma State Fair will welcome the return of the Mural Challenge for it's second installment. Murals have been part of the fair for more than 10 years, with the 2019 fair debuting the first live mural challenge competition. Before that, artists came out each year to put on live demos creating murals using various skills and styles of painting, said Dusty Gilpin, an Oklahoma City artist who has helped organize the event since it started.